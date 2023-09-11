Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 281 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RDY traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,296. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $73.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.67 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4877 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RDY

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.