Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,128 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE IPG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.96. 1,354,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,230,826. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.45%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

