Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 173,548 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,548 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 44,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,662. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

