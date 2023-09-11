Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4,486.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

MCHI traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $44.55. 2,295,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344,847. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

