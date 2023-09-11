Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Immunocore worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Immunocore by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMCR traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $56.04. 49,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,141. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 0.67. Immunocore Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.06.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.39 million. Analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMCR. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Immunocore from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

