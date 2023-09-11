Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $6.48 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 2,711.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Chesapeake Energy worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at $3,084,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

CHK stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.34. 801,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHK. Benchmark lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.91.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

