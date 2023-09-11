Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 1,212.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 862.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 8,311 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $560,161.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,407 shares of company stock worth $2,591,832 in the last 90 days. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ePlus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PLUS traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $64.97. The company had a trading volume of 57,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.81. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $574.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

