Alight Capital Management LP Takes $2.19 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. Occidental Petroleum accounts for 1.2% of Alight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after purchasing an additional 102,903 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,927 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,467,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,335,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

