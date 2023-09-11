Alight Capital Management LP Takes $1.76 Million Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in UiPath by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,405 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 517.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,517 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 191,478 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,743 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 178,592 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 23,811 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $620,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,344,047 shares in the company, valued at $20,859,609.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,016,185.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879,693 shares in the company, valued at $15,808,083.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,344,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,859,609.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,635 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Performance

UiPath stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.13. 6,911,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,846,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 0.69. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.84.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

