Alight Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alight Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 455.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 5.0% of Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %

ORCL traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $126.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,299,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.44. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.