Alight Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 2.1% of Alight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $10,199,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.79. The stock had a trading volume of 31,453,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,138,840. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.72. The stock has a market cap of $167.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,301.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,584. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

