Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

ATNM has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC started coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.60 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.32.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $176.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 210.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 401.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 385,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 288,949 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,247.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 197,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,098,000. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Featured Stories

