Accent Group Limited (AX1) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Accent Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brett Blundy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.35), for a total value of A$52,425.00 ($33,822.58). Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Accent Group Company Profile

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, and apparel and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company's brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Hoka, Superga, Kappa, Palladium, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, Stylerunner, Glue Store, Autry, and UCG.

Read More

