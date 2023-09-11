Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Abercrombie & Fitch from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $53.32 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,276.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $1,214,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,276.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 562,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,451,721. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,958,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 261,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,121 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares during the period.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.