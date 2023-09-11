7,905 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,000. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 0.8% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after acquiring an additional 860,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after acquiring an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.5 %

ORLY traded down $14.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $944.03. 117,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $945.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $908.74. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $680.00 and a 52-week high of $975.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $971.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.