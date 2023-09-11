43,139 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,805,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,737. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

