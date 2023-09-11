15,665 Shares in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Bought by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $463,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,112,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 162,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,713. The stock has a market cap of $844.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.64. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73.

Insider Transactions at Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.07). Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 544,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $243,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 544,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,130. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

