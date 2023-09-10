Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 43,270 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,270 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $25,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 891.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,817,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,753. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $66.74. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,429,412 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.23.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

