Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,888 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.20. 3,804,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

