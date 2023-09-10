Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $19.76 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 526,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,685 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $19,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after buying an additional 384,126 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,732,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,239,000 after acquiring an additional 125,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,554,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,650,000 after acquiring an additional 75,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rollins by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.11. 6,326,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,599. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $45.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.93 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

