Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $19.47 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,331,000 after buying an additional 9,614,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $56.67. 13,993,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,162,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSCO

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,946. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.