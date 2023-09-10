Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $16.33 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Albemarle worth $16,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.76.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE ALB traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.43. 1,531,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,571. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.02. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.