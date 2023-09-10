Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $13.28 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. 19,483,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,176,370. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

