Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $769,926,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.48. 5,986,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,133. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

