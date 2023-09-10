Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for SEA (NYSE:SE)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SE. Citigroup lowered shares of SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

Get SEA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SE

SEA Stock Down 2.3 %

SE opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.08 and a beta of 1.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SEA will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,386,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $290,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,800 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,991,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,903,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.