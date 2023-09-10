WeBuy (WE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $66.05 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, WeBuy has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. WeBuy has a market cap of $66.05 million and approximately $146,427.20 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeBuy token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy launched on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,218,744 tokens. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

