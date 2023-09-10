Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Stephens Inc. AR’s 9th Largest Position

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 412,103 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.2% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Walmart were worth $60,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $163.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,222,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,053. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $163.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $440.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,866,773 shares of company stock worth $1,219,993,258. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

