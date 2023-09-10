VMware (NYSE:VMW) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.25.

VMware Price Performance

NYSE:VMW opened at $165.99 on Thursday. VMware has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 136.46% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth about $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 59.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 24.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $419,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

