UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $480.77. 1,858,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,268. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $491.01 and a 200-day moving average of $486.75. The stock has a market cap of $445.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

