Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Acquires 24,400 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,119,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Floor & Decor accounts for about 3.4% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Floor & Decor worth $109,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 28.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Floor & Decor stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.72. 2,030,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,749. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.96. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $116.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $580,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $580,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $661,007.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,484.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,301 shares of company stock worth $5,984,168 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FND. Wedbush cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Articles

