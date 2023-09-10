TrueFi (TRU) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $32.90 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $32.90 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueFi has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,203,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,067,203,485.0731033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.03031562 USD and is down -8.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $6,199,021.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

