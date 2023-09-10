Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by CoreView Capital Management Ltd

CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 881,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,600 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for 4.2% of CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $33,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 324,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 19,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,380,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.
Trip.com Group Stock Performance
TCOM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.88. 2,267,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,351. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. China Renaissance upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.
View Our Latest Research Report on Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trip.com Group
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.