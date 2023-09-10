Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.9% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $97,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $518.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

