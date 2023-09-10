The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,233,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,834,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.26.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

