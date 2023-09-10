The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000,383 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,193,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 48.2% during the first quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 1,225,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,186,000 after buying an additional 398,400 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 120.4% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $2,010,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Argus increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.33. 9,556,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,962,683. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.