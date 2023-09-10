Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %

TCBI stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $447.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.61 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.87 per share, with a total value of $59,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,865,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.87 per share, for a total transaction of $59,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,865,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.98 per share, with a total value of $123,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 259,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,052,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,350 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

