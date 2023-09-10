Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100,300 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 7.2% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $51,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.50. 118,559,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,796,720. The stock has a market cap of $788.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $313.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.23.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,315 shares of company stock worth $15,034,135. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

