Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLSNY. Citigroup raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of TLSNY stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.29. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is -33.78%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

