Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

TEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telefónica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Telefónica Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TEF opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

(Get Free Report

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

