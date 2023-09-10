StockNews.com Lowers Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $222.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.65 and its 200 day moving average is $217.97. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

