Stephens Inc. AR Has $52.45 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 493,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,481 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.0% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $52,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE MRK traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,807,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,654. The company has a market capitalization of $276.72 billion, a PE ratio of 89.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 239.34%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

