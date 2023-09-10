Stephens Inc. AR Has $39.46 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

Shares of MA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $414.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,161. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $417.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $390.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,431 shares of company stock valued at $163,412,654. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

