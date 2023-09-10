Stephens Inc. AR Has $26.10 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,908. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

