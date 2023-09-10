Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.65. The stock had a trading volume of 474,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,668. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.20. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

