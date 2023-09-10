Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 5,842 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,143 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.14. 9,821,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,861,580. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

