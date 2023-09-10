Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Lowered to $66.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spire from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.25.

Spire Price Performance

Spire stock opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. Spire has a 12 month low of $57.28 and a 12 month high of $75.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.53. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Insider Transactions at Spire

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $95,542.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,375.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $296,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $296,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $95,542.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,375.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,100 shares of company stock worth $450,592. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 70,596.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spire by 34.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after purchasing an additional 572,381 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,642,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,293,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,726,000 after purchasing an additional 396,807 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

