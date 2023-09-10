Shellback Capital LP Acquires 130,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Shellback Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 650.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.5% of Shellback Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shellback Capital LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 9,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 619,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $91,280,000 after buying an additional 96,176 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,866,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,993,258 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $163.77 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $163.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

