Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RYI

Ryerson Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $30.12 on Thursday. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.27). Ryerson had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $147,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryerson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 204.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 621,219 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Ryerson in the first quarter worth about $20,697,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 1,511.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after acquiring an additional 461,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 128.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 330,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 62.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 737,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,984,000 after acquiring an additional 282,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.