Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $96.05 on Friday. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 14.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryanair will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. CWM LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 274.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5,957.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

