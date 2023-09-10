RTW Investments LP Raises Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,694 shares during the quarter. 10x Genomics accounts for 1.1% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. RTW Investments LP owned 0.81% of 10x Genomics worth $51,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 476.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXG traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.36. 1,079,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,680. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $63.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.77.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $171,995.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,558,177.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 13,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,062,687.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $171,995.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,558,177.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,044 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,096. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

